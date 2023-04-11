North Korea leader calls for more ‘practical, offensive’ war deterrence

Written by Primo on

More in Asia:

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 and released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 6th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the WPK Central Committee in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) 

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for expanding the country’s war deterrence capabilities in a “more practical and offensive” way, state media said Tuesday, to counter what it called “frantic” aggression by the United States and South Korea.

Pyongyang has opened the year with a flurry of weapons tests, including what state media has claimed are nuclear-capable underwater drones and the launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Monday, Kim attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission to discuss ways to “cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression,” Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency said.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Kim ordered that the country’s deterrence capabilities be strengthened with “increasing speed” and in a “more practical and offensive” manner.

North Korea last year declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearization talks.

This picture taken on March 27, 2023 and released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 28, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) inspecting a nuclear weaponization project at an unknown location in North Korea. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

Earlier this year, Kim ordered the military to intensify drills to prepare for a “real war”.

In response, Washington and Seoul have intensified defense cooperation, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and high-profile US strategic assets.

North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion, and on Tuesday described them as “frantic” drills “simulating an all-out war against” Pyongyang.

© Agence France-Presse