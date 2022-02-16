Nord Stream 2 ‘in all our interests’: France’s Engie

Posted by Candy Megia on

More in Environment:

This photograph taken on November 23, 2017, shows the logo of French gas and power group Engie at the Actionaria fair in Paris. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

PARIS, France (AFP) – French energy giant Engie warned Tuesday that a conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be “bad news” for Europe’s gas supplies and defended the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline as being “in all our interests”.

Engie is one of five European partners in the massive Russian pipeline running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline, which has been completed but is still awaiting regulatory approval in Germany, has become a key bargaining chip in the West’s bid to stop Russia from invading Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has threatened to shut it down if Russia attacks its neighbour but Germany has maintained a more ambiguous stance, saying only there would be “consequences” for Nord Stream 2.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 15: U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House on July 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. During what is likely her last official visit to Washington, the leaders are expected to discuss their shared priorities on climate change and defense and Biden is expected to voice his concerns about the Nord Stream 2 Russian natural gas pipeline. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

At a press conference after Engie released its annual earnings the group’s CEO Catherine MacGregor stressed the importance of Russian gas for Europe.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“Russian gas is a major component in the European gas mix. Therefore we view a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine as really bad news,” she said.

MacGregor said that France’s gas stocks meant it could face “very short-term” shortages.

But, she said, “in the medium- or long-term we need Russian gas” to build up gas stocks again.

She said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which circumvents Ukraine and is set to double Russian gas supplies to Germany, was “an important project for Europe’s gas supplies.

“It’s in all our interests….that this project be completed,” she said.

View of the Pipeline Inspection Gauge (PIG) receiving station, the Nord Stream 2 part of the landfall area in Lubmin on Germanys Baltic Sea coast, taken on September 21, 2021. – The receiving station is the logistical link between the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline and the European pipeline network. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Her remarks came as Engie announced a return to profit last year, buoyed by soaring energy prices.

The firm posted a net profit of 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) after a loss of 1.5 billion euros in 2020, when the emergence of the Covid pandemic roiled the global economy and energy prices.

The world’s biggest energy firms have posted huge profits for 2021, when oil and gas prices surged due to geopolitical tensions and growing demand after countries emerged from Covid lockdowns.

Engie said its future growth would be “mainly driven” by its investment in renewable energies as well as higher results from its Energy Solutions unit, which provides support to cities and industries transitioning to carbon neutrality.

© Agence France-Presse