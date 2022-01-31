“No Vaxx, No Ride Policy” automatically lifted as NCR reverts to Alert Level 2 on Feb. 1

(Eagle News) – Starting Tuesday, February 1, the “No Vaxx, No Ride Policy” in Metro Manila will be lifted as the Philippine capital region reverts to the less restrictive Covid-19 alert level 2.

The Department of Transportation said this policy of not allowing unvaccinated passengers from riding public transport will be automatically lifted or suspended when the Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila is lifted.

The National Capital Region and seven other provinces will be placed under Alert Level 2 starting Tuesday, Feb. 1. These seven other provinces are Batanes, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal in Luzon; Biliran and Southern Leyte in the Visayas; and Basilan in Mindanao.

“Ang No Vaxx, No Ride Policy ay HINDI perpetual o pang-habambuhay. Ito po ay ipatutupad lamang habang ang Metro Manila ay nasa Alert Level 3 o mas mataas pa,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“Ibig sabihin, kung ang Covid-19 Alert Level System sa Metro Manila ay ibaba na sa Alert Level 2, ang No Vaxx, No Ride Policy sa mga pampublikong transportasyon ay awtomatikong ili-lift o isususpinde na,” it added.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also announced the automatic lifting of the policy in Metro Manila starting tomorrow, Tuesday.

“Automatic po ito dahil kung inyong matatandaan, ang polisiyang ito ay ipatutupad lamang habang ang Metro Manila ay nasa Alert Level 3 o mas mataas pa,” he said in a Palace press briefing on Monday, January 31.

Prior to the full implementation of the “no vax, no ride” policy, the DOTr has emphasized the exemptions through its Department Order (DO) published in newspapers on January 12.

Those exempted from the “no vaccination, no ride” policy while NCR is under Alert Level 3 are the following:

• Persons with medical conditions that prevent their full COVID-19 vaccination as shown by a duly-signed medical certificate with the name and contact details of their doctor;

• Persons who will buy essential goods and services, such as but not limited to food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, energy, WORK, and medical and dental necessities, as shown by a duly issued barangay health pass or other proof to justify travel.

The DOTr said that this policy was in line with the guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force on those who are allowed to work in essential industries under Alert Level 3.

(Eagle News Service)