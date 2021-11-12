No turning back: Marcos says he won’t slide down, nor back out of presidential race

BBM says he doesn’t know Mayor Sara’s final decision, but as for him, he would definitely run for the presidency in 2022

(Eagle News) — Presidential candidate and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., said that he would definitely push through with his run for the top national post, and would not slide down nor back out of his presidential bid.

“Hindi na magbabago yun (That will not change),” Marcos Jr., said referring to his decision to run as a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections. This was amid speculations on the possibility that Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio could run for the presidency too.

The former senator and 2016 vice-presidential bet had a motorcade in Batangas on Friday, Nov. 12, where he was interviewed by reporters.

Marcos said that he does not know the final decision of Davao City mayor Sara Duterte but as for him, he would push through his presidential bid, whatever the decision of the presidential daughter would be.

“Hindi ko alam ang plano ni Mayor Sara. Hindi ko alam ang plano ng ibang kandidato. Pero hindi magbabago ang plano kong tumakbo sa pagkapangulo,” he told PTV4.

“Hindi na po magbabago yun, kahit na anong mangyari kailangan kong ituloy yan,” he said.

Marcos said that this was the right thing to do, and that he would not change his mind.

“Yun naman ang aking paniniwala na dapat gagawin, na tamang gagawin. Kaya kahit na anong mangyari, hindi na ako aatras, hindi na ako mag-slide down,” he said.

-Lakas to respect Sara’s decision on what post to choose-

Meanwhile, LAKAS-CMD president House Majority Leader Rep. Martin Romualdez said that there are two options for Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for a national post — one as presidential bet, and two, as vice-presidential bet.

He said that they would respect whatever would be the decision of Mayor Duterte-Carpio. But he said that if the Lakas party would be asked about it, they would prefer for Sara to run for the higher post, which is the presidency.

“Well obviously when Mayor Inday joined the party, these are two options. Whenever you make decision such as this, the candidate has most at stake. We like to support the candidate’s personal decision. We would obviously want to have the highest position but we also respect the prerogative of the candidate,” Romualdez said on Friday, Nov. 12 in a virtual press conference.

The presidential daughter is expected to announce her decision over the weekend.

