No scientific basis for claims that bananas can help prevent COVID-19 infection, says DOH

(Eagle News) — There is no scientific basis that would support claims that eating bananas can cure or prevent being infected with the coronavirus disease, a senior official of the Department of Health said.

Health Assistant Secretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there is no evidence, as of now, that would show that bananas can prevent being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Vergeire said this as various claims on supposed cures for the coronavirus have been coming out in social media.

Even claims that virgin coconut oil can fight the infection have no proven scientific basis as of now.

“Lumalabas na sa ngayon yung mga iba’t ibang mga gamot o di kaya mga pagkain na sinasabi na maaaring makatulong o di makakatulong sa ating mga kaso ngayon ng COVID-19. Unahin natin yung saging na sinasabi nila can help prevent COVID-19,” Vergeire said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Wednesday, March 18.

“Wala pa hong ebidensya. Wala pa hong masusing pag-aaral na makakapagbigay ng hard science or ebidensya that would say that bananas can help prevent a person from having COVID-19,” she said.

But she said that eating bananas is generally good for the body.

“Pero ang sinasabi naman natin lagi na ang saging naman po ay mabuti sa katawan.”

