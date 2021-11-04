No more curfew hours in Metro Manila starting today; longer mall hours start to take effect

(Eagle News) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the curfew in Metro Manila is lifted starting today, Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) approved a resolution (MMDA Resolution No. 21-25) which lifted the prevailing standardized and unified curfew hours from 12 midnight to 4 a.m.

This will “complement the adjustment of mall operating hours to provide both mall goers and mall employees ample time to get home,” the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in a release.

“The lifting of curfew hours in Metro Manila will help spread out influx of people coming to and from malls to further reduce the risk of virus’ transmission,” MMDA and overall MMC Chairman Benhur Abalos said in a statement.

According to the MMDA resolution, mall owners have also agreed to adjust their operating hours by opening until 11 p.m, instead of the usual 10 p.m. to help alleviate traffic in Metro Manila with the approach of the holiday season.

For minors or those under 18 years old, curfew hours shall be subject to existing ordinances of the Metro Manila local government units, along with the continued observance and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and minimum public health standards. These include wearing of face shields and face masks, and observing social distancing.

“The Metro Manila mayors have agreed to lift the curfew hours in the metropolis,” said Atty. Abalos. “But we will respect the implementation of curfew on minors based on existing ordinances of the respective LGUs.”

The MMC, composed of the 17 local government units of Metro Manila, is the governing body and policy-making body of the MMDA.

Metro Manila is currently under COVID-19 Alert Level 3, but easing this to Level 2 is also being considered as new cases continue to drop in the various Metro cities, and also nationwide.

The removal of curfew hours also came about as more of the target population, nearly 90 percent, in Metro Manila have been fully vaccinated.

(Eagle News Service)