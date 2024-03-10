No job losses in NAIA privatization, DOTr reiterates

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation has reiterated there would be no job losses once the administration and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is privatized.

“Part of the concession agreement is for the concessionaire to offer positions to existing employees of the Manila International Airport Authority,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said, referring to SMC-SAP, Inc., which won the bidding.

According to the DOTr official, as such, “Be it regular employees, contract of service or job order, ibig sabihin walang mawawalan ng trabaho.”

He said the concessionaire will instead prioritize hiring current employees involved in operations, while those not involved in operations will remain with MIAA, which shall focus on being an airport regulator.

“The whole exercise is intended to modernize NAIA, bring it in step with global aviation transformation,” he said.

“We need to reverse NAIA’s world’s worst airport repute. That needs to happen fast,” he added.