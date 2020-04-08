No definite date yet for release of bar exam results: SC 

(Courtesy: Supreme Court Public Information Office). Associate Justice Estela Bernabe, Chairperson of the 2019 Bar Examinations, belied reports circulating online that a certain date has been set for the release of the results.

(Eagle News) – The Supreme Court of the Philippines belied reports that a definite date has been set for the release of the results of the 2019 Bar Examinations.

In an advisory issued on April 2, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Chairperson of the 2019 bar exams, referred to a document currently circulating online that the results will be released on a certain date.

“I categorically state that the information is false and that the Court En Banc is yet to meet to decide in the date of the release of the results”, the advisory read.

Bernabe said that any update on the bar exam results will be released only through the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office.

She also warned that the incident is already being investigated, “and those found responsible shall be accordingly dealt with.”

More than 8,000 examinees took the 2019 bar exams, held last November at the University of Santo Tomas.

(Eagle News Service)