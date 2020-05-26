No COVID-19 death among health care workers since May 10, says DOH

Presently, most health care workers with COVID only have “mild cases”

(Eagle News) – No health care worker has died due to COVID-19 since May 10, as more recoveries are reported among those infected with the virus.

This was the very good news reported by the Department of Health.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that no new COVID-19 death was reported among the ranks of health care frontliners in the fight against coronavirus since May 10.

“Malugod po nating ibinabalita na wala tayong naitalang health care worker na pumanaw dahil sa COVID-19. Nananatiling nasa 31 po ang bilang ng mga deaths among health care workers mula pa noong May 10,” Vergeire said in a DOH virtual presser on Tuesday, May 26.

-Improved condition for health care workers-

Total health care workers with COVID-19 infection were 2,420 as of May 25, but only half of these were active cases at 1.226, she said.

Most of the active cases are also considered “mild cases” at 936, while the rest, 288 cases, were asymptomatic, and only two have “severe” cases

There were also no critical case among the active cases of health workers.

Vergeire said that this shows a very much improved condition for health care workers with regards to COVID-19 protection.

“Base po sa datos natin, paunti na nang paunti ang naitatala nating mga health care workers na nag-po-positibo,” she said.

Those who recovered from the virus were also increasing and have a total of 1,163 as of May 25 data, Vergeire noted.

“Ibig sabihin patuloy na tumataas ang bilang ng ating mga COVID-19 survivors mula sa hanay ng ating mga health care workers,” she said.

Vergerie also showed that a graph showing the continuous decrease of new COVID-19 infections among health care workers since April 11.

“Malaking tulong ang strict enforcement of infection prevemtion and control mesures sa ating mga ospital sa pagsisiguro sa kaligatasan ng ating mga frontliners,” she added.

(Eagle News Service)