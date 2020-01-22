“No ash emissions” noted in Taal Volcano since this morning, says PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) – There has been “no ash emissions” in Taal Volcano since 5 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 22, based on seismic records and visual observations, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In the latest report issued at 4 p.m., PHIVOLCS also noted that the unconsolidated ash blanketing on Taal Volcano Island has been “remobilized and transported by strong low-level winds towards southwest.”

This affected the towns of Lemery and Agoncillo.

PHIVOLCS even noted the presence of “remobilized volcanic ash at a height of approximately 5800 meters,” based on the reports from several airlines.

-Alert level 4 still up-

But alert level 4 remains in effect over Taal Volcano despite the absence of ash emissions since 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 22.

This means that “hazardous explosive eruption is still possible within hours to days.”

PHIVOLCS still recommended the “total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater.”

Total evacuation is also recommended “along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.”

“Residents around the volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall,” the latest bulletin said.

“Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from the eruption column pose hazards to aircraft,” it added.