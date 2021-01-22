Nine more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Nine more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 13,633.

Three more have recovered, bringing the total COVID-19 recoveries to 8748.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos in other countries remains at 944.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipino nationals, with 7845, 4752, and 605, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 533, respectively.

The Asia Pacific, meanwhile, has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.