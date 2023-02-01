NFL superstar Brady announces ‘retiring for good’

(FILES) In this file photo taken on JFebruary 1, 2004, Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII, at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. – Brady announced his retirement on February 1, 2023, at the age of 45 after a storied career that included a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021 and a temporary retirement last year. “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, for good,” Brady said in a social media video. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP)

Record-breaking NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he was “retiring for good” at the age of 45, one year after reversing his decision to quit the sport.

Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers team lost in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs last month, made his announcement in a social media video.

“Good morning, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” Brady said, sitting by a beach.

Brady won a record seven Super Bowls, six of them with the New England Patriots before adding his final triumph with Tampa in the 2020 season.

Brady had announced he was retiring on February 1, 2022, but 40 days later changed his mind and said he was returning for the 2022 season with the Bucs.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded,” he added.

“I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me.

“My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” he said.

