News in photos: Marikina submerged by Ondoy-high floods after rains dumped by Ulysses

(Eagle News) — Eleven years after the 2009 Ondoy floods that killed almost 80 people in Marikina, deep floods once again submerged many parts of the city as heavy rains dumped by typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) caused Marikina River to swell and spill over to the streets transforming these into rivers.

Waters were so high that people living in houses with more than two storeys had to go to the rooftop or to higher floors, hoping that either rescuers save them in time or for the waters to subside.

The water level in Marikina River topped the 21.5 meter record of storm Ondoy (Ketsana) on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, the highest level being at 22 meters at around 11 a.m.

(Eagle News Service)