News in photos: Marikina submerged by Ondoy-high floods after rains dumped by Ulysses

A street sign is visible amid the deep floods that submerge Bgy. Tumana in Marikina which had experienced floods reminiscent of 2009 storm Ondoy. (Photo by Choi Cardenas, Eagle News Service contributor)
The streets of Barangay Tumana in Marikina turned into a river as deep floods reminiscent of 2009 storm Ondoy are experienced in the area because of typhoon Ulysses that pummeled Luzon starting Wednesday, Nov. 11, until Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo by Choi Cardenas, Eagle News Service contributor)
Two rescue boats are seen in Bgy. Tumana as floods submerged many parts of Marikina similar to what happened in 2009 with storm Ondoy. (Photo by Choi Cardenas, Eagle News Service contributor)
(Eagle News) — Eleven years after the 2009 Ondoy floods that killed almost 80 people in Marikina, deep floods once again submerged many parts of the city as heavy rains dumped by typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) caused Marikina River to swell and spill over to the streets transforming these into rivers.

Waters were so high that people living in houses with more than two storeys had to go to the rooftop or to higher floors, hoping that either rescuers save them in time or for the waters to subside.

The water level in Marikina River topped the 21.5 meter record of storm Ondoy (Ketsana) on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, the highest level being at 22 meters at around 11 a.m.

A resident of Bgy . Tumana holds an umbrella while waiting on top of a roof for rescuers as floods reminiscent of 2009 Storm Ondoy submerged many parts of Marikina City due to rains dumped by Typhoon Ulysses on Thursday, Nov. 12. (Photo by Choi Cardenas, Eagle News Service contributor)
Bgy. Tumana in Marikina City is submerged in deep flood waters after typhoon Ulysses dumped rains causing the Marikina River to swell and breach its banks on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 (Photo by Choi Cardenas, Eagle News Service contributor)

