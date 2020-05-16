National, News in Photos

News in photos: Aftermath of Ambo’s fury in Eastern Samar

A general view shows a church building destroyed at the height of Typhoon Vongfong in Arteche town, Eastern Samar province on May 15, 2020, a day after the typhoon hit the town. – Typhoon Vongfong has dumped heavy rains and torn off roofs since it roared ashore on central Samar island on May 14, with hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in its path on the coast or in flimsy homes. (Photo by Alren BERONIO / AFP)
Residents try to salvage belongings amongst their houses destroyed at the height of Typhoon Vongfong in San Policarpo town, Eastern Samar province on May 15, 2020, a day after the typhoon hit the town. – Typhoon Vongfong has dumped heavy rains and torn off roofs since it roared ashore on central Samar island on May 14, with hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in its path on the coast or in flimsy homes. (Photo by Alren BERONIO / AFP) /

 

Public works employees clear a highway of fallen trees in Oras town, Eastern Samar province on May 15, 2020, a day after Typhoon Vongfong hit the town. – Typhoon Vongfong has dumped heavy rains and torn off roofs since it roared ashore on central Samar island on May 14, with hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in its path on the coast or in flimsy homes. (Photo by Alren BERONIO / AFP)
Motorists make their way through uprooted coconut trees and electric pylons along the highway near Oras town, Eastern Samar province on May 15, 2020, a day after Typhoon Vongfong hit the town. – Typhoon Vongfong has dumped heavy rains and torn off roofs since it roared ashore on central Samar island on May 14, with hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in its path on the coast or in flimsy homes. (Photo by Alren BERONIO / AFP)
Photo Courtesy Office of Eastern Samar Gov, Ben Evardone
These photos show the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Ambo’s fury after it barrelled its way in Eastern Visayas and Bicol region, making its first landfall in Eastern Samar on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Structures were almost flattened to the ground.  Trees and poles were downed.  The typhoon’s strong winds pummeled these structures and all those in its path.

“Ambo” had made seven landfalls in the country since Thusday, May 14.

The landfalls were as follows: San Policarpo, Eastern Samar (12:15 PM May 14); Dalupiri Island, Northern Samar (10:15 PM May 14); Capul Island, Northern Samar (10:30 PM May 14); Ticao Island, Masbate (12:00 AM May 15); Burias Island, Masbate (3:00 AM May 15); San Andres, Quezon (7:45 AM May 15); Real, Quezon (5:00 PM May 15).

Ambo, which has weakened into a storm, is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday afternoon, May 18, according to PAGASA, the country’s weather bureau.

(Eagle News Service)

