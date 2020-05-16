News in photos: Aftermath of Ambo’s fury in Eastern Samar

These photos show the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Ambo’s fury after it barrelled its way in Eastern Visayas and Bicol region, making its first landfall in Eastern Samar on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Structures were almost flattened to the ground. Trees and poles were downed. The typhoon’s strong winds pummeled these structures and all those in its path.

“Ambo” had made seven landfalls in the country since Thusday, May 14.

The landfalls were as follows: San Policarpo, Eastern Samar (12:15 PM May 14); Dalupiri Island, Northern Samar (10:15 PM May 14); Capul Island, Northern Samar (10:30 PM May 14); Ticao Island, Masbate (12:00 AM May 15); Burias Island, Masbate (3:00 AM May 15); San Andres, Quezon (7:45 AM May 15); Real, Quezon (5:00 PM May 15).

Ambo, which has weakened into a storm, is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday afternoon, May 18, according to PAGASA, the country’s weather bureau.

(Eagle News Service)