New Zealand to beef up police powers to prevent attacks

Wellington, New Zealand | AFP |

New Zealand’s government proposed on Wednesday a string of amendments to the country’s counter-terrorism laws, in a bid to stop people planning new attacks after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.

Under the amendments, which parliament has yet to approve, New Zealand’s police would have expanded powers to place so-called “control orders” on people and groups suspected of posing a threat, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said.

Control orders impose restrictions such as electronic monitoring, curfews, and compulsory police check-ins, Allan added.

The amendments would also make it harder for anyone categorised as a “terrorist” to have that designation removed, she said.

The bid to introduce changes follows two attacks that shocked New Zealand over the past three years.

In March 2019, a self-proclaimed white supremacist shot dead 51 people and wounded another 40 in a massacre at two mosques in Christchurch.

He has since been jailed for life.

Then in September 2021 a Sri Lankan national inspired by the Islamic State jihadist group wounded six people in a stabbing attack at a supermarket in Auckland.

Police, who had placed him under surveillance before the attack, shot him dead.

“While no law can ever stop a motivated terrorist from undertaking an attack, these changes will go a long way in preventing, disrupting and limiting their ability to do so,” Allan said.

“We will continue to push back against anyone who may attempt to support or glorify their horrific acts,” she added.

