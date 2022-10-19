New Zealand to beef up police powers to prevent attacks

A balloon with a heart drawn on it floats above the tributes to victims at the flower wall in the botanical gardens in Christchurch on March 23, 2019. – Eight days on from the mosque shootings that claimed 50 lives on March 15 in Christchurch. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

Wellington, New Zealand | AFP |

New Zealand’s government proposed on Wednesday a string of amendments to the country’s counter-terrorism laws, in a bid to stop people planning new attacks after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.

Under the amendments, which parliament has yet to approve, New Zealand’s police would have expanded powers to place so-called “control orders” on people and groups suspected of posing a threat, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said.

Control orders impose restrictions such as electronic monitoring, curfews, and compulsory police check-ins, Allan added.

The amendments would also make it harder for anyone categorised as a “terrorist” to have that designation removed, she said.

The bid to introduce changes follows two attacks that shocked New Zealand over the past three years.

In March 2019, a self-proclaimed white supremacist shot dead 51 people and wounded another 40 in a massacre at two mosques in Christchurch.

He has since been jailed for life.

Police patrol at a cemetery that is being prepared for the victims in Christchurch, early on March 19, 2019, four days after a shooting incident at two mosques in the city that claimed the lives of 50 Muslim worshippers. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Then in September 2021 a Sri Lankan national inspired by the Islamic State jihadist group wounded six people in a stabbing attack at a supermarket in Auckland.

Police, who had placed him under surveillance before the attack, shot him dead.

“While no law can ever stop a motivated terrorist from undertaking an attack, these changes will go a long way in preventing, disrupting and limiting their ability to do so,” Allan said.

“We will continue to push back against anyone who may attempt to support or glorify their horrific acts,” she added.

© Agence France-Presse