New Zealand shaken by series of magnitude 5.1 and 5.3 quakes, says USGS data

(Eagle News) – New Zealand was rocked by a series of quakes – specifically two magnitude 5.1 and magnitude 5.3 tremors – according to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The shaking was felt starting 10:45 a.m. (UTC time) of Jan. 25 (6:45 pm Manila time), measuring magnitude 5.1 which occurred 50 kilometers northwest of Paraparaumu with a depth of 86.2 kilometers, followed by a magnitude 5.3 quake occurring 162 kilometers south southeast of Raoul Island at 19:19 or 7:19 p.m. (3:19 a.m. Sunday Manila time, Jan. 26) with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Five minutes later, at 19:24 (7:24 p.m.), Jan. 25 UTC time or 3:24 a.m. Manila time Sunday, Jan. 26, another 5.3 magnitude quake hit New Zealand, this time east of its north island. This was followed by a 5.1 magnitude quake at 21:20 (9:20 p.m.) UTC Time or 5:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Manila time measuring magnitude 5.1.

The last three tremors were 10 kilometers deep.

Manila is 8 hours ahead of UTC or Coordinated Universal Time.