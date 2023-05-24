New York’s landmark ‘Flatiron’ sold — hopefully for real this time

Written by AV Mendoza on

NEW YORK (AFP) – New York’s iconic Flatiron Building was auctioned off Tuesday for $161 million to a group of investors led by real estate developer Jeffrey Gural, after the previous bidding’s winner failed to complete the transaction, organizers said.

(FILES) People march past the Flatiron Building in Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City on July 14, 2013. New York’s iconic Flatiron Building was auctioned off on May 23, 2023 for $161 million to a group of investors led by real estate developer Jeffrey Gural, after the previous bidding’s winner failed to complete the transaction, organizers said. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

The sale of the world-famous skyscraper took place outdoors in lower Manhattan with seven bidders registered and about a hundred people present, Mannion Auctions told AFP.

The property — on a wedge-shaped lot at the intersections of Fifth Avenue, Broadway and 22nd Street — went to Gural, 80, one of its five current owners, who was the second highest bidder during the highly contested previous auction.

On March 22, little-known bidder Jacob Garlick, founder of the Abraham Trust equity venture fund, obtained rights to the Flatiron with a pricey offer of $190 million but missed a deadline to pony up 10 percent of the money to lock in purchase.

The 121-year-old property — one of the first skyscrapers in Manhattan, designed by renowned Chicago architect Daniel Burnham — has been empty since its last tenant left in 2019. Its five owners could not agree on what to do with the building, and a judge ordered its auction.

After Garlick pulled out of the deal, the building could have automatically gone to Gural, who had offered $189.5 million in March, but he opted for a new auction to be held.

The 22-story triangular edifice completed in 1902 was revolutionary for its time, built on a steel skeleton and clad in limestone and terra cotta with touches of both beaux arts and Renaissance revival architecture.