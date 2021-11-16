New York to welcome back crowds to Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — New York City will allow crowds into Times Square on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2022, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, after the pandemic muted last year’s celebrations.

Hundreds of thousands of revelers will be able to attend the traditional ball drop at midnight providing they can prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, de Blasio told reporters.

Attendees who are unable to get vaccinated because of medical reasons will have to show that they received a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

“We want it to be big, we want it to be full of life, we want to be a great New York celebration,” de Blasio said.

Times Square was largely empty on New Year’s Eve last year, with only essential workers and invited guests able to watch the ball drop from socially distanced areas.

© Agence France-Presse