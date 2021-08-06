Entertainment, Entertainment - International, International, North America

New York police charge man over ‘Gone Girl’ actress death

Actress Lisa Banes attends the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Palladium on November 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — New York police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the two-wheeler hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes, a force spokesman said Friday.

Brian Boyd, 26, was apprehended on Thursday and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, the spokesman told AFP.

Banes, who was visiting New York from Los Angeles, suffered a head trauma in the June 4 accident in Manhattan. She died in hospital ten days later.

The TV, Broadway and film actress was struck after Boyd allegedly ran a red light while Banes was attempting to cross the street near the Lincoln Center, a performing arts venue, on the Upper West Side.

The New York Police Department have yet to determine whether the suspect was riding an e-scooter or a motorcycle.

Banes’ wife, Kathryn Kranhold, had appealed for witnesses to find the driver.

Apart from the 2014 hit “Gone Girl,” Banes starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988 romantic comedy “Cocktail.”

