New US jobless claims slow to 2.43 mn in latest week

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Another 2.43 million US workers were put out of work last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data Thursday, bringing the total since mid-March to a massive 38.6 million.

The Labor Department data on new first-time claims for unemployment benefits for the week ended May 16 was another decrease from prior weeks as the rate of new filings continued to slow, but the job losses remained among the highest on record.

