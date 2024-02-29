New Tuvalu PM says focused on development, not Taiwan ties



FUNAFUTI, Tuvalu, Feb 29, 2024 (AFP) – Tuvalu’s new Prime Minister Feleti Teo says his government is focused on the “many key development priorities” facing his Pacific Island nation, not debates about Taiwan relations that have consumed outsiders.

The government will “concentrate working on the key priorities of Tuvalu” he told a small group of media outlets, including AFP, on Wednesday.

“Unless there are any major issues in that relationship”, he said it would not be worth spending time on an “assessment and investigation of that relationship.”

“As of now, there are no existing major issues… which may require immediate talks with Taiwan.”

Tuvalu, with a population of 11,000, is one of just 12 states that still have formal diplomatic relations with Taipei rather than Beijing.

During the election campaign, a senior lawmaker floated the idea that Tuvalu’s new government could flip recognition to China, in what would be a major diplomatic victory for Beijing.

But with Tuvalu facing a raft of economic and climate challenges, Teo said there were “many key development priorities” to look at rather than geopolitical games.

Teo said he also had “no intention to revoke” a landmark climate and security treaty with Australia, but did want to rework some aspects of the agreement.

Under the treaty inked between the two countries in November, Tuvalu’s citizens would have the right to live in Australia if their homeland is lost beneath the Pacific.

Two of the country’s nine coral islands have already largely disappeared under the waves, and climate scientists fear the entire archipelago will be uninhabitable within the next 80 years.

The pact commits Australia to defending Tuvalu in the face of natural disasters, health pandemics and “military aggression”.

But it also offers Australia a say in any defence pacts Tuvalu signs with other countries, raising concerns on the island that Tuvalu was handing over its sovereignty.

“The government is concerned by this provision since it questions the independent sovereignty of Tuvalu,” he said.

Teo suggested the previous administration had rushed through the deal, but was confident a new agreement could be found with Canberra.

“The government of Tuvalu would like to re-open dialogue with Australia on those particular provisions, in consideration of the independent sovereignty of Tuvalu.”