New record-high additional COVID cases for a single day reported at 22,820

Positivity rate of 29.4 percent also highest since pandemic began

(Eagle News) – A new record-high of 22,820 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Philippines’ tally of confirmed infections, bringing the total active cases to 166,672.

The reported new cases today, Thursday, Sept. 9, topped the previous record of 22,415 last Sept. 6.

The 29.4 percent positivity rate is also the highest so far since the pandemic began last year.

Total confirmed cases now stood at 2,161,892.

There were 12,337 new recoveries and 61 new deaths.

As of Thursday, Sept. 9, total recoveries were 1,960,487, representing 90.7 percent of total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health earlier said that it is expecting an increasing number of cases by mid-September because of the Delta variant.

(Eagle News Service)