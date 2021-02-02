New Jersey governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm; all vaccine sites closed

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency that started Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in response to the expected winter storm. Snow accumulation from the storm began Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest snow happening Monday. Hazardous conditions may continue through Tuesday morning.

Executive Order No. 218 declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

State offices were also closed until Feb. 2. Six vaccine mega-sites were also closed from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2.

“If you don’t need to be out, go back to your house immediately,” Gov. Murphy said.

“If you’re in your house, don’t leave your house,” he added. “This is a huge storm.”

Watch details in this Eagle News Service America report by May Anne Manzano-Guerzon in New Jersey.

(Eagle News Service)