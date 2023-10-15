New Era University to hold online classes during nationwide transport strike

As the Philippines braces for the Nationwide Transport Strike scheduled for October 16-17, 2023, New Era University (NEU) has implemented measures to address potential disruptions.

NEU’s administration has made the decision to shift all classes, spanning from the Main Campus to its various branches, to online instruction during the specified strike dates.

Moreover, NEU has issued advisories to all faculty and staff members, recommending that they establish direct communication with their respective department heads in case they face difficulties traveling to the university due to strike-related complications.

In a related development, the Manibela group has announced its commitment to proceed with its work stoppage. This action is in protest of the looming December 31 deadline for the mandatory jeepney franchise consolidation, a crucial component of the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

Stay tuned for upcoming updates and announcements regarding this situation.

(EAGLE NEWS)