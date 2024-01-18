New Era University inks historic MoU with Russian news agency Sputnik

Building bridges through education and media

Manila, Philippines – January 15, 2024 – The New Era University (NEU) has taken a major step towards internationalization by signing a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Russian news agency Sputnik.

This landmark agreement marks a new chapter in the university’s journey towards its Golden Jubilee.

The MoU signing was held virtually on January 12th, at the NEU Boardroom in Quezon City, Philippines and SPUTNIK Media Room in Moscow, Russia.

Representing NEU was Dr. Alberto R. Domingo, Jr., the university president, while Mr. Vasily Pushkov, Director for International Cooperation, represented Sputnik, with Ms. Sophia Zagorskaya as moderator.

Dr. Domingo highlighted the significance of the agreement for NEU, stating, “The University’s signing of MOU with SPUTNIK is a monumental move towards internationalization of NEU’s academic endeavors especially along the NEU-College of Communication’s aspiration to attain Level IV for the Bachelor of Arts in Communication together with its newly recognized programs in Broadcasting and Journalism.”

Mr. Pushkov echoed Dr. Domingo’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of nurturing future journalists who value truth and ethical practices in their profession.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by key officials from both parties, including NEU’s University Secretary Bro. Erwin Briones, Dean of the School of International Relations Dr. Carlos Tabunda, Dean of the College of Communication Dr. Anne Marie P. Sta Ana, and Director of the Russian Studies Center Bro. Ian Dela Peña.

The collaboration between NEU and Sputnik has been brewing for some time. In 2021, NEU established its Russian Studies Center, paving the way for partnerships with Russian educational institutions. This MoU formalizes the existing cooperation and paves the way for future joint activities and initiatives.

According to NEU-School of International Relations Dean Carlos Tabunda, “The cooperation between the New Era University and the Sputnik Radio Network started years ago, although in a very informal framework. And this year, following my visit to the Sputnik headquarters in Moscow, we managed to finalize the agreement to formalize our collaboration and also come up with a series of activities that, I hope, would benefit both of us.”

NEU is a private, non-stock, non-profit educational institution dedicated to serving the needs of Filipino youth. With its main campus in Quezon City and branches across the Philippines, NEU offers a wide range of programs across various disciplines. The university is committed to providing quality education grounded in its unique Christian culture of excellence, discipline, and service to humanity.

Sputnik is a leading international news agency known for its multimedia content and presence in over 30 countries. It provides news and analysis in multiple languages, reaching a global audience.

This agreement marks a significant milestone for NEU, solidifying its commitment to providing its students with valuable opportunities to engage with the global media landscape.

(New Era University/NET25/Eagle News/AA )