New Era University declares Jan. 17-22 recovery break amid CHED pronouncement on academic break

(Eagle News) – The New Era University announced a university-wide recovery break from Monday, January 17, to Saturday, January 22, in connection with the Commission on Higher Education’s earlier pronouncement on various schools’ initiatives to go on academic break amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In an announcement on Friday, January 14, 2022, NEU said that the Jan. 17 to 22 “recovery break” would be implemented in all levels and in all branches of the university.

Aside from the main campus in Quezon City, NEU has branches in Batangas, Pampanga, General Santos City, and in Rizal.

-CHED: Around 250 universities set academic break amid COVID-19 surge-

On Thursday, January 13, CHED chair Dr. Prospero De Vera III said that a total of 126 universities across the country have already declared academic breaks amid the recent surge of COVID-19 infections.

CHED said that at least 123 more schools would also declare similar breaks before the end of the month.

De Vera said that many universities have already made adjustments and initiated academic breaks when they observed the spike in COVID-19 cases amid the confirmed local transmission of the Omicron variant in the country, even before the Philippine government declared more areas under Alert Level 3.

-CHED says no need to declare nationwide academic break-

“So iyong panawagan nang academic break at iyong panawagan na mag-declare ng nationwide academic break ang CHED, hindi na po kailangan iyan dahil kayang-kaya na ng ating mga pamantasan na gawin iyan on their own,” he said in a Laging Handa press briefing.

De Vera said many of these schools were in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region and in Region 4-A.

“At mayroon pang 123 universities doon sa aking meeting noong isang araw na mag-a-academic break din ngayong towards the end of January,” he said on Thursday, January 13.

