New Era General Hospital to start using rapid test kits for COVID-19 starting April 25

(Eagle News) — The New Era General Hospital has announced that it will begin using “Rapid Test Kits” starting Saturday, April 25, 2020, as part of its “unwavering quest” to fight COVID-19 and in line with the Philippine government’s initiative to fight the pandemic that has so far killed at least 462 in the country,

The announcement was made to mark the hospital’s commemoration of its 27th anniversary on Thursday, April 23.

“In line with the initiative of President Rodrigo Duterte, New Era General Hospital continues to serve and fight this Pandemic, together with the Filipino people and the rest of the world,” said Dr. Sergie Santos, NEGH Assistant Medical Director in a statement. “With God’s help, we will prevail!”

The hospital also announced that it has so far screened more than 1,000 individuals, at least 319 of whom had been admitted in the hospital. Of this number, 107 have tested positive, while 33 have already recovered.

The NEGH said that “73 COVID-19 patients are still confined and continue to show signs of recovery from the disease.”

There are 45 more patients under investigation (PUI) who remain under quarantine as they await results of their COVID-19 tests.

The New Era General Hospital is among the health care facilities which early on had implemented protocols to fight COVID-19.

-Biocontainment protocol set up as early as March 23-

On March 23, NEGH implemented its “BioContainment Protocol” and started construction of isolation wards for PUIs. From a 100-bed hospital, it was also able to upgrade its patient admission capability to 267 to accommodate more patients.

It also dedicated an entire floor for severe to critical COVID-19 patients where rooms have been fully equipped with ventilators and medical oxygen supplies. Two other floors are ready for patients who tested positive but are asymptomatic and for those who have mild symptoms.

It also set up a separate COVID19-suspect Triage and Quarantine Area for PUIs.

NEGH strictly required the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for all hospital personnel. Active sanitation misting was required upon entry and exit from the hospital buildings. Quarantine protocols for all critical and crucial hospital personnel were established, which includes housing these personnel within the hospital complex as a precautionary measure for hospital staff and to protect their families, as well as the various communities where they belong.

The hospital was dedicated on April 23, 1993 under the directive of then Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) Executive Minister Brother Eraño G. Manalo to primarily serve ministers and ministerial workers. The hospital is open to all, both INC and non-INC members.

“Today, under the leadership of Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo, NEGH has remained steadfast and faithful to its founding mission and vision to continue to serve and play an active role in nation-building. “To God Be The Glory!” Santos said.

(with a release from NEGH)