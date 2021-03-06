New Era Gen. Hospital opens its own molecular lab for RT-PCR tests

DOH-accredited lab can now process more swab samples faster

(Eagle News) – The New Era General Hospital’s Molecular Laboratory opened on Friday, March 5, enabling the hospital to get faster results of COVID-19 swab test samples.

The NEGH molecular lab, accredited by the Department of Health, can also process more swab samples, up to three batches at one time, with each batch consisting of 90 to 100 swab samples. Within a day, the lab can even process up to 500 samples.

NEGH medical director Salvador Corpuz said that because the NEGH already has its own molecular lab, they can process these samples and release the results to patients much faster, within one day or three days at most.

Before NEGH had its own lab, it had to send its swab samples to other molecular laboratories and wait for one to two weeks before getting the results.

“Mas mapapabilis na kasi dati nagpapadala pa kami sa mga accredited RT-PCR testing centers. Ngayon lalong mapapabilis kasi dito na sa ating NEGH molecular lab gagawin ang testing (We can get the results faster. Before, we still had to send [our samples] to other accredited RT-PCR testing centers. Now, we can do it faster as the processing of test results can be done in our own NEGH molecular lab),” Corpuz said.

-Equipped with 3 PCR test machines-

The molecular lab has three PCR-testing machines.

It also has comfort rooms that the staff can use, and a washing machine so they can immediately wash clothes and their uniforms after duty.

Corpuz said that the establishment of the NEGH molecular laboratory was made possible under the guidance of the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church Administration that saw the need for faster processing of swab test samples at the hospital.

“Nakita po ng ating Tagapamahalang Pangkalahatan na malaking tulong ang maibibigay po kung magkakaroon po ang ating pagamutan ng ganitong molecular laboratory kasi nga po sa dami ng nangangailangan ng RT PCR swab test ay malaki ang maitutulong po ng ganitong mga laboratory para mabigyan ng serbisyo ang ating mga kapatid, higit sa lahat din ang ating komunidad. Hindi lamang dito, maging taga-ibang lugar ay maaaring matulungan ng RT-PCR test dito sa ating lab,” he said.

(The Church Admnistration saw that the hospital having its own molecular laboratory would be able to help more people because of the huge number of those needing RT-PCR swab tests. This molecular lab would be a big help in serving our brethren, and most of all our community. Even those from other areas can be served by RT-PCR tests here in our lab)

(Meanne Corvera, Eagle News Service)