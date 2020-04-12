New EBC shows coming to YouTube

Eagle News — Quarantine got you running out of things to watch on Netflix? Or tired of watching the same thing on Netflix?

Well you’re in luck! As EBC strives to create wholesome content for every member of the family, eight brand new shows will be streaming LIVE on Eagle News via YouTube starting Monday, April 12.

For the HipHop/R&B enthusiast in your family, check out The Vocal Chamber—an E25 Records original series, independent artists and hosts discuss about the world of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Pop. And will feature independent music artists from all over the world, to share wholesome music in its purest form.

Or is there a super sport fan in the house? EBCSI: Home Edition hosts debate the hottest sports topics, along with age old questions including, “Who is the greatest of all time?” Including interviews and debating with athletes from all over the globe.

But if sports aren’t a big event in your house, then maybe Entertainment News Now may be the answer. Entertainment News Now features daily entertainment headlines from the film, television, music, theater and fashion industry.

And if this lockdown is really giving you wanderlust withdrawals, Travel Memories allows you relive the wanderlust, lust of discovering new places and food hopping from restaurant to restaurant— experiences that have enhanced your character and view of the world.

For the dreamers and avid learners of today, Digital Nest: Home Edition is for the explorers, the curious and the go-getters to build an online community from all around the world. Sharing their interests, trends that they’re following and tips and tricks on any hobby.

Or watch professionals let loose with Unfiltered Discussion. Discussing real life balancing acts between work life and home life.

And if you need a little bit of variety, watch Vegas Variety! You’ll hear people from different backgrounds and walks of life who can encourage and inspire by sharing stories, tips, tricks, and life hacks. Helping people gain perspective to their everyday lives.

Last but not least, the relaunch of Daily Insight! Your source of the latest news in business and technology, inspirational stories behind small and medium enterprises, and useful advice on starting your own business. The light yet informative discussions with our guests are sure to feed the viewers with tips on how to live in these interesting times.

