New COVID deaths rise to 398 in PHL as DOH reports 16,694 new virus cases

(Eagle News) – COVID-19 deaths recorded on Saturday, Aug. 21, rose to 398 from Friday’s record of 317 as the Philippines reported 16,694 new COVID cases.

Total active cases reached 123,935 as of Saturday, or 6.8 percent of total 1,824,051 confirmed cases.

Most of the confirmed cases in the country are tagged as recoveries at 91.5 percent. This is equivalent to 1,668,520 cases.

Most or 97.2 percent of the 123,935 active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic, the DOH said.

However, notable is the increasing number of fatalities in the past few days. As of Saturday, Aug. 21, total COVID-19 deaths reached 31,596. The percentage of COVID-19 deaths compared to the total cases remain at 1.73 percent.

The number of 16,694 new cases reported on Saturday is also the second-highest single day record of cases since the pandemic began last year. The highest was reported on Friday, August 20, at 17,231 new cases.

