New COVID cases, deaths rise for the 2nd straight day: 5,823 new infections, 283 deaths

Highest percentage of COVID-19 deaths recorded for the month

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health reported 5,823 new COVID cases and 283 deaths on Friday, Oct, 22, the second straight day that new cases and deaths are increasing.

On Thursday, there were 4,806 new COVID-19 cases, which is higher than the previous day’s record of 3,656. New COVID fatalities reported then were 260, after Wednesday’s record of only five due to technical problems with the COVID-Kaya system.

Friday’s new recoveries were 4,748, which is lower than Thursday’s (Oct. 21) 5,934.

Total active COVID cases increased to 66,838, while total recoveries hit 2,637,531 or 96.1 percent of total COVID cases. The percentage of active cases remained at 2.4 percent, the same as Thursday, Oct. 21.

But the percentage of COVID deaths rose to 1.51 percent, the highest so far this month.

-Percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases also decreasing-

Of the active cases, 85.2 percent were either mild of asymptomatic. This percentage however is much lower compared to the recorded 93.1 percent of mild and asymptomatic cases at the start of the month.

Still, ICU bed utilization rate in Metro Manila has gone down to low-risk category, at just 49 percent; nationwide it is at 56 percent.

The DOH continues to remind the public to observe minimum health protocols or public health standards such as physical distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing of face masks, to keep COVID-19 cases low.

The COVID-19 alert level in Metro Manila was eased to level 3 this week after government officials noted the decline in virus cases and in hospital utilization rate.

(Eagle News Service)