Nets Irving fined $35k for refusing reporters interviews

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The National Basketball Association slapped Kyrie Irving with a $35,000 fine on Wednesday, because the Brooklyn Nets player continues to violate media access rules by refusing to attend news conferences and give interviews.

Irving is a repeat offender having been fined $25,000 earlier this season for declining to speak to reporters during the preseason.

The Nets organization was also hit with a $35,000 fine Wednesday.

“The fines result from Irving’s repeated refusal to participate in team postgame media availability,” the NBA said in a news release.

Irving declined requests to speak to reporters after the Nets’ 124-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

After the first fine in December, Irving eventually began talking to reporters again but not before he put out a tweet saying, “I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Irving has played in 49 of the Nets’ 66 games this season. He is averaging 27 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

© Agence France-Presse