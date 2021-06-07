Nets’ Harden ruled out for NBA game two against Bucks

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Brooklyn star guard James Harden has been ruled out of game two of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals against Milwaukee with right hamstring tightness, the Nets said Sunday.

Harden departed just 43 seconds into the Nets’ 115-107 victory over the Bucks on Saturday in game one of their best-of-seven series with game two set for Monday in New York.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stepped up in the opener, Durant delivering 29 points and 10 rebounds and Irving putting up 25 points and eight assists to help the Nets overcome the absence of former NBA Most Valuable Player Harden.

Harden hobbled out after the Nets’ first possession holding his right hamstring. A similar injury caused Harden to miss 21 of the 23 final regular-season games.

The Nets gave few details on the injury in their statement on Sunday, saying only that “further updates will be issued as appropriate.”

While an extended absence for Harden would be a blow, the Nets have shown they can compete without all three of their star trio on the floor.

Harden, Irving, and Durant played together in just eight games in the regular season but finished second in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

© Agence France-Presse