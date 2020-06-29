Nets ace Chandler to skip NBA restart

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler ruled himself out of the NBA’s restarted season on Sunday, citing safety fears because of the coronavirus.

Chandler told ESPN he had opted to skip the restart in Orlando in order to spend more time with his family.

“As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first,” Chandler told ESPN.

“Thank you to the Nets organization for understanding and supporting me in this decision, and I will be watching and rooting for our team in Orlando.”

Chandler had played 35 games this season before the coronavirus shutdown in March, averaging 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

He joins a handful of other NBA players who have elected to miss the restarted season in Florida, which includes the Portland Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza, the Washington Wizards’ Davis Bertans, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Avery Bradley and the Dallas Mavericks’ Willie Cauley-Stein.

NBA teams are due to travel to Orlando on July 7 for training camp before the league resumes on July 30.

© Agence France-Presse