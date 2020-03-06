Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outbreak

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP) — The Netherlands has recorded its first death in the novel coronavirus outbreak, health officials said on Friday.

“An 86-year-old man with COVID-19 who was admitted to the Ikazia hospital in Rotterdam has died,” the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said, referring to the disease caused by the virus.

“This is the first patient in the Netherlands to die of the coronavirus,” the RIVM said, adding that the source of the patient’s contamination was unknown.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world is approaching 100,000 and more than 3,300 have proved fatal.

The Netherlands now has 82 reported cases.

“The man was isolated as soon as it became clear that he had COVID-19,” the RIVM said.

Everyone who had contact with the patient — including visitors and health workers — is being questioned about their health, the institute said.

“All those in contact with the patient who is suffering from a cold or has a fever have been asked to remain at home. If necessary, they will be tested,” the RIVM added.

