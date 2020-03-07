NET25’s ‘Tagisan Ng Galing’ auditions kick-off at the Philippine Arena

By Caesar Vallejos, Open For Business

Hundreds of talented Filipinos are expected to line up at the grand staircase of the Philippine Arena, aiming to take the spotlight to win part of the P4.5 Million in total cash prizes in the most exciting talent competition of NET25, one of the biggest talent searches in the country today.

“This is open to the public. NET25 is inviting not only professional performers and non-professional artists, but also former contestants and previous winners of talent competitions in the Philippines and abroad,” EBC President Rowena dela Fuente-Deimoy said.

Top performers who will emerge from the eliminations will perform at the grand finals scheduled at the Philippine Arena on July 27, 2020.

The EBC President also mentioned that even before the scheduled auditions at the Philippine Arena on March 7-8, 2020, the growing interest of Filipinos in the talent competition already sparked many small auditions initiated by NET25’s partner Kabayan Ko, Kapatid Ko in various parts of the country.

After the auditions at the Philippine Arena that covers the areas of Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Rizal, Tagisan Ng Galing will hold the same activity in the following schedules and places:

March 10 – Puerto Rico Hotel Resort for Nueva Ecija

March 14 – Lingayen, Pangasinan for North Luzon

March 21 -22 – Sta. Sports Complex, Sta. Rosa City, Laguna for South Luzon

April 4 And 5 – Cebu for Visayas

April 11-12 – Davao for Mindanao (Part 1)

April 15-16 – Cagayan De Oro for Mindanao (Part 2)

Specific venues in other areas will be announced in the NET 25’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel and its musical program, “Himig ng Lahi.”

EBC Head of Production Elson Montalbo said: “Tagisan Ng Galing is not just looking for the best singers or voices, not just the best dancers or other talents, but we are looking for the best acts.”

“For example, in a music act, it should be a very interesting, exciting, engaging, and new and original music act. Tagisan Ng Galing is not the usual singing or dancing contest, it is a contest of the best acts,” Montalbo explained.

Tagisan Ng Galing auditions are open to singing, dancing, comedy, acrobatic, illusion, novelty, and other various acts. “We are also encouraging auditionees to be in full costume and props, complete with back-up, incidental cast and characters if possible,” Montalbo said.

The performance in Tagisan Ng Galing will be judged based on entertainment value, quality of performance, degree of difficulty, and star quality and marketability.

“The partnership between Eagle Broadcasting Corporation and Kabayan Ko, Kapatid Ko, aims to reach out to talented individuals and groups all over the country who are clamoring for a platform to showcase their talents. We know that Filipino talent is diverse, but they sometimes lack the exposure and opportunity, especially those in the grassroots, to showcase their creativity and passion for the world to appreciate,” EBC President Deimoy said.

“Tagisan Ng Galing is also the program for EBC to show its commitment to provide values-centered entertainment. We want to entertain while focusing on the universal values that we dearly uphold – respect, love for our country and countrymen, dignity, discipline, among others,” she said.

Tagisan Ng Galing will premiere on March 14 on NET25, Saturdays, and Sundays, 12 noon to 1 PM, with replays at 9 PM.