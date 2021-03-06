NET25’s romantic drama series ‘Ikaw Ay Akin’ shines with Meg Imperial and Fabio Ide as lead stars

By Caesar Vallejos, OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The romantic drama series of NET25 continues with IKAW AY AKIN starting March 6, 2021. The show’s first season (Book 1) was highlighted by the reunification of the much-loved characters Reina and Romer, played by Ynna Asistio and Geoff Eigenmann. In Book 1, they freed themselves from the past to fight for their love.

Aired every Saturday at 8 PM, Ikaw ay Akin will be top-billed by the country’s popular stars led by Meg Imperial and Fabio Ide.

Similar to Book 1, an equally powerful cast will support the new lead stars. The cast includes Elizabeth Oropesa, Tanya Gomez, AJ Muhlach, Arielle Roces, Sheila Marie Rodriguez, Anna Mabasa-Muhlach, Zara Lopez, Jiro Custodio, Paulyn Ann Poon, Manolo Silayan, Cecilia de Leon, Miguel Honrade, Anthony Ocampo, Raymond Gorospe, Kycir Catipon, Myrna Tinio, and Jellex David.

The new drama series was written by Bing Castro Villanueva, under Eduardo Roy’s direction and creative supervision of Nestor Malgapo, Jr.

“Ikaw ay Akin” is the story of Althea (Meg Imperial) and Benedict (Fabio Ide), childhood sweethearts torn apart by time, distance, and circumstance. A tragedy brings them back into each other’s arms. This time, they are determined to fulfill the childhood promises made to each other. Until another tragedy rips them apart, leaving Benedict in the arms of another woman without memory of Althea and their past together. The story tells how the “heart remembers what the mind forgets.”

In the production of the dramaserye, Malgapo said that the purpose of providing relevant entertainment during the pandemic is not defeated. “Patuloy ang NET25 sa pagbibigay ng kasiyahan at inspirasyon sa mga manonood ngayong panahon ng pandemiya na kung saan ang buhay ay punong-puno ng pagsubok.”

‘’Masaya na makapanood ng love story na hindi lamang nagpapakilig sa atin kundi nakapagbabalik-tanaw sa ating mga first loves at romantic memories, na talaga namang masarap alalahanin,” Malgapo added.

In a special episode, the whole cast and production staff of the NET25 drama series thanked the viewers of the drama series who watched Book 1.

Kakaiba ang teleserye ng NET 25 dahil hindi ito ang karaniwang napapanood na puro pag-aaway, karahasan at paghihiganti. Ito ay Isang simpleng love story na sa huli ay nakakagaan ng pakiramdam at nakapag-aalis ng problema,’’ Malgapo explained.

In shooting Book 1 and “Ikaw ay Akin,” Malgapo narrated the cast and crew’s challenges amidst the pandemic. NET25 implements the strict health and safety protocols of the government to avoid the spread of COVID-19. ‘’Siyempre nandun yung pangamba. Magkasabay na inaasikaso ang shooting, sariling buhay at pamumuhay. Malayo sa pamilya. Bukod pa yung mahigpit na pagpapatupad at implementasyon ng health and safety protocol ng gobyerno.”

Malgapo announced that the production deadlines were met on schedule, but the most notable he said was God’s caring and guidance for the NET25 drama team, “walang nagka-COVID. After the lock-in shooting, lahat ay masayang nakauwi sa kaniya-kaniyang pamilya.”

Ikaw ay Akin starts on March 6, Saturday at 8 PM, with replays every Sunday, 5:30 PM. It is also available on NET25 Facebook and Youtube Channels. Watch the TV trailer at this link: