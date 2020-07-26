NET25’s new show “Unlad: Kaagapay sa Hanapbuhay” gives hope in overcoming poverty

(Eagle News) — In this pilot episode of NET 25’s newest show, “UNLAD: Kaagapay sa Hanapbuhay,” the problem of poverty affecting people worldwide is tackled and just how people can be helped by giving them hope that there is still a solution to their problem.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment have surged not just in the Philippines, but all over the world.

The program, hosted by actor Robin Padilla, shows that people should not lose hope, because there are ways that they can overcome poverty.

In the pilot episode aired on Sunday, July 26, the program also featured the various eco-farm projects of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) all over the world which have been helping communities, giving employment to thousands through agriculture.

It also featured the various programs of the Church to help people in need, including those stricken by calamities and disasters, in various parts of the globe.

Watch “UNLAD: Kaagapay sa Hanapbuhay” every Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at NET 25, with replays every Saturday at 9 a.m.

(Eagle News Service)