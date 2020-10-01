NET25 “Happy Time” host Kitkat wins “Best Noontime Show Host”, “Most Outstanding Comedian” in Gawad Amerika awards

(Eagle News) – Comedian-singer Kitkat, one of the hosts of EBC-NET 25’s noontime show “Happy Time” was chosen as “Best Noontime Show Host,” as well as “Most Outstanding Comedian in the Field of Humanitarian Services” by the 19th Annual Gawad Amerika Awards Night.

The award’s night is set on Nov. 21 this year at the Celebrity Center International in Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, California.

Charles Simbulan, the CEO and Founding President of the Gawad Amerika Awards, congratulated Kitkat for having won the award in a letter sent to her dated Sept. 28, 2020.

“Your success and remarkable achievements has been recognized not only by this organization but most of all by the local community,” he said.

“We are proud to have you in our list of honorees and we hope you continue your sincere dedication and commitment in all your future endeavors,” Simbulan said.

In her instagram, Kitkat thanked Gawad Amerika for the award, and promised to even work harder at improving her craft.

“Maraming salamat po Gawad Amerika sa parangal! Sa November pa ang awards night, pero sinabi na nila po sa akin na ako ang nagwagi,” Kitkat said.

The “Happy Time” host also thanked God for all the blessings she got.

“Maraming Salamat Lord sa lahat ng talents ko. Pagbubutihin ko pa lalo! To God be the Glory!” she said in her instagram post.

Gawad Amerika Foundation (GAF) is a non-profit entity based in California USA, established on February 13, 1996. It launched the “Gawad Amerika Awards Night (GAAN) in September 2002 to recognize the excellence of “individuals and entrepreneurs who have gone above and beyond in their area of specialty.”

In its website, it said “GAAN is an independent award-giving body mainly composed of newspaper publishers and selected reputable community leaders.”

The foundation also recognizes exemplary Filipino-Americans in various fields.

“Gawad Amerika continues to endorse fresh ideas and talents,” it said.

Previously, Kitkat also won the “best actress” in a featured role in Aliw Awards 2016 for her first ever musical play.

(Eagle News Service)