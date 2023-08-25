NET25 garners award and recognition at the upcoming 2nd Global Iconic Aces Awards

NET25, a leading television network, is set to receive the Exceptional Clarity and Brilliance in Television Programming and Production Award. This accolade highlights the network’s commitment to delivering exceptional content.

Mr. Caesar Vallejos, President of NET25, will also be recognized for his Exceptional Stewardship in Broadcast Media.

RESPONDE: Mata ng Mamamayan will be celebrated as the Global Iconic Public Service Program of the Year.

The awards ceremony will take place on August 28, 2023, at Okada Manila, where the 2nd Global Iconic Aces Awards will be held.

