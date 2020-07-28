NET 25’s TAGISAN NG GALING Grand Finals:  Winners bring home over 4M in cash prizes

By Caesar R. Vallejos, Open For Business

Granting the dreams of Filipinos to showcase their talents on national television and win the biggest cash prizes in talent search competition in the Philippines, NET25’s Tagisan Ng Galing ended its Part 1 in a glitzy grand finale last July 27, 2020, with the following top winners:

Grand Champion: Jonacris Bandillo

1st Runner up: Power Duo

2nd Runner up: Edrien Oclarino

3rd Runner up: Cosmic Angels

4th runner up: Angel Nicole Francisco

Jonacris Bandillo, tagged as the “Legendary Pool Player of Laguna” won P2 Million with a total score of 34.15% from the public’s SMS and online votes. The judgment of the final winners was decided by the people with I.T. Sabado & Associates, CPAs tabulating the results and acting as official auditing partner.

The first Tagisan Ng Galing grand champion said, “unang-una gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa Panginoong Diyos. Siya po ang nagkaloob sa akin ng ganitong talent po, ibinabalik ko lang po sa Kaniya ang kapurihan po.”

“Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa lahat ng sumuporta sa akin, di lang sa akin kundi sa mga co-contestants ko po. Salamat po sa inyo, mga judges po. Sa lahat po ng bumubuo ng Tagisan ng Galing. Sa lahat po ng mga viewers, sa bumoto sa aming lahat, maraming, maraming salamat po. Kay Ka Jun Santos, salamat po.”

Power Duo, the “Amazing Couple from Rizal”, brought home P1.5 Million, garnering a score of 18.02%, while Edrien Oclarino, the “Captivating Guitarist from Cavite”, with 17.64% was awarded a P1 Million cash prize.

The other winners were given P100,000 consolation prizes and opportunities to guest in NET25’s musical programs including Himig Ng Lahi.

The Tagisan Ng Galing Grand Finale, aired on NET25 and on TNG’s Facebook and YouTube channels was highlighted by performances of top-caliber artists including Ms. Kuh Ledesma, Angeline Quinto, and Marcelito Pomoy. The show was hosted by Imelda Papin, Marco Sison, and Vina Morales.

The show’s hosts officially announced that Tagisan Ng Galing talent search will continue with its Part 2 to give more opportunities for Filipinos to present their world-class talents in singing and dancing.

The Juke Box Queen Imelda Papin, OPM hitmaker Marco Sison, and singer-actress Vina Morales will remain as judges to be joined by America’s Got Talent grand finalist Marcelito Pomoy.

Watch NET25 and subscribe to NET25 and Tagisan Ng Galing FB and YouTube channels for more updates on Tagisan Ng Galing Part 2.

Watch the Tagisan Ng Galing Grand Finale on this link: