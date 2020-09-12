NET 25’s new noontime show “Happy Time” promises fun and surprises, as it gives hope amid pandemic

Show starts on Monday, Sept. 14 with hosts Anjo Yllana, Kitkat, and Janno Gibbs

(Eagle News) – Get ready for the newest noon time show in the country, “Happy Time” with hosts Anjo Yllana, Kitkat and Janno Gibbs that will surely bring fun and surprises to audiences – both young and old alike.

This newest show to be aired starting Monday, Sept. 14, at NET25, of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) will be aired weekdays, Monday to Friday, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

“Happy Time,” however, is more than just a noon time show full of fun, song and games. More than that, it gives hope to viewers amid these difficult times where almost everyone has been affected by the pandemic.

Host Anjo Yllana , who has been a noon-time show host for more than 20 years, said that he is excited to be part of the show, which aside from being entertaining, also has segments that help people affected by the current crisis.

“May public service din. Tumutulong sa mga nangangailangan,” he tells Gladys Reyes in a recent interview in EBC Films’ “Pelikwentuhan.”

Yllana said that this is also what he likes about the show – that it reaches out to people and tries to help them, and not just provide fun and laughter.

He said that this is important at this time when many people have lost their jobs since “Happy Time” has segments that help Filipinos cope with the crisis.

Fellow actor-comedian Janno Gibbs, Yllana’s co-star in the popular TV series “Ober Da Bakod” sitcom, is also excited with the noon time show, “Happy Time” which he will co-host with Yllana.

“Meron pong mga games… at marami pa pong sorpresa,” Gibbs said as he talked about the segments that will surely resonate with Filipino viewers.

NET 25’s “Happy Time” thus reunites the two actors, and will give viewers a new fun noon-time habit, with singer-comedian Kitkat completing the fun trio.

Kitkat said NET25’s new noon time show came at just the right time.

“Well, ako kasi, sobrang napraning sa pandemic, as in five months and seven days akong hindi lumabas at marami na akong na-turn down na project,” she said.

Kitkat said that she is thus so happy and excited to be part of the new noon time show.

This is the first time that NET 25 will have its noon time show. And it promises viewers joy and hope, with its “Saya at Pag-asa” tag for “Happy Time.”

The “Happy Time” hosts have their own segments in the show which also showcase their singing and comedic talents.

They also thanked EBC-NET 25 for the show and the chance to entertain people amid these challenging and interesting times.

“I am very excited dito sa ‘Happy Time.’ Sabi ko nga e, sa tanghali, maganda na hindi lang isa ang ulam, mayroon kang pagpipilian,” Yllana said.

He also congratulated EBC and NET 25 for coming up with a noon time show during these difficult times when people needed a respite from the troubles brought about by the pandemic.

“And congratulations po sa NET 25. Hanga po ako sa NET25 kasi kayo lang po ang nagtayo ng noontime show na bago,” he added.

(Eagle News Service)