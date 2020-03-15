Negros town councilor with COVID-19 dies, becoming 9th coronavirus fatality in PHL

(Eagle News) – A 64-year old town councilor from Negros Oriental who had visited Greenhills, San Juan last February, died on Sunday, March 15, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), becoming the ninth COVID-19 fatality in the country.

The councilor is only referred to as patient no. 39. He died at 11:09 a.m., Sunday, due to complications.

The Provincial Information Office of Negros Oriental confirmed the COVID-19 related death in a Facebook post.

It said he was an “immunocompromised patient with multi-organ involvement as he previously had a kidney transplant.”

The Department of Health said that Patient No. 39 was first admitted at the Ace Dumaguete Doctors Hospital.

His symptoms began appearing on March 3 when he was admitted. His test results came positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

On Saturday, March 14, the DOH said that there were eight deaths due to the virus.

Among them was a 54-year old patient from Lanao del Sur who is considered the country’s first coronavirus case in Mindanao. He is also referred to as patient no. 40.

The other fatality was announced by the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, the DOH said.

The Philippine already has 111 COVID-19 cases. The DOH announced 47 additional cases on Saturday, March 14, representing the biggest single-day jump of coronavirus cases in the country.