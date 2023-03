(Eagle News)–Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo was hurt in a shooting incident on Saturday, March 4.

Authorities said several civilians were also hurt when the suspects attacked in Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona past 9 a.m.

Degamo was reportedly attending a 4Ps event when the incident occurred.

The Police Regional Office-7 said witnesses described the suspects “in full battle gear” and in “pixelized uniform.”

The victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.

An investigation is underway.