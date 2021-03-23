Nearly 409k health care workers already vaccinated; over 2.37M vaccine doses to arrive before March ends

400k more Sinovac doses to arrive tomorrow; almost 2M AstraZeneca doses to arrive until March 29 – Galvez

(Eagle News) – Close to 409,000 health care workers have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, and more will be given shots as over 2.37 million vaccine doses from Sinovac and AstraZenece are scheduled to arrive before the month ends, according to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

“Tayo ay nakapagtala na 408,995 health care workers na nabakunahan,” Galvez said during a Malacanang press briefing on Tuesday, March 23.

He said that this number is already about 24 percent of total health care workers nationwide.

Galvez said that 1,105,500 vaccines have already been deployed nationwide, and that at least 1,523 vaccination sites in 771 cities and municipalities are already being used to vaccinate health care workers.

Before March ends, more vaccines will be delivered, he announced.

The vaccine czar said that 2,379,200 vaccine doses will be coming before the end of the month from Sinovac and AstraZeneca. And with these additional doses, more health care workers and other priority sectors will be given vaccines against COVID-19.

In fact, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24, some 400,000 Sinovac vaccines are expected to arrive.

Between Wednesday to Friday, March 26, there will be 979,200 AstraZeneca doses that will be arriving.

And on Monday, March 29, another 1 million doses of Sinovac would be delivered to the country, Galvez said.

More doses will be arriving in the succeeding quarters. By the end of the year, more than 140 million vaccine doses would have been delivered, excluding those donated by COVAX Facility of the World Health Organization (WHO).



(Eagle News Service)