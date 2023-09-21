‘Near-revolution’ in UK social attitudes in recent decades: study

UK attitudes towards fundamental social and moral issues have undergone a “near-revolution” over the past 40 years, according to a major study published Thursday.

The British Social Attitudes report, which polled more than 6,000 people, found a huge liberal shift on social issues such as sexuality and the role of women in society.

A fifth of those asked last year said that it would be better for a pre-school child if their mother didn’t work, down from 46 percent in 1989.

Only nine percent of Brits now believe that “a man’s job is to earn money, a woman’s job is to look after the home and family”, down from 48 percent in 1987.

And pre-marital sex is also now more socially tolerated, with 78 percent saying it is acceptable, up from 42 percent in 1983.

Despite a progressive shift in social attitudes, the proportion of people believing that opportunities are tied to social class has risen to 77 percent from 70 percent in 1983, when the annual survey was first conducted.

“The vast social changes that Britain has witnessed over the last 40 years have been accompanied by a near-revolution in attitudes towards many social and moral issues, including sexuality and the role of women,” said John Curtice, senior research fellow at NatCen.

“In contrast, although they have fluctuated up and down in response to changing political and economic circumstances, attitudes towards inequality and the economic role of the state are still not that different from those of 40 years ago,” he added.

The survey polled people in England, Wales and Scotland.