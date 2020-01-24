NDRRMC says close to 89,000 families affected by continuing Taal volcano unrest

(Eagle News) — Almost 89,000 families have been affected by the Taal Volcano’s activities since it erupted on January 12, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its 12 noon update, it listed the number of families affected 88,842 or equivalent to 346,244 individuals.

Of this number, a total of 37,230 families or 137,538 persons are “taking temporary shelter in 488 evacuation centers.”

Meanwhile, 37,230 more families or 144,907 persons are being served outside the evacuation centers.

NDRRMC also reported that classes in 228 cities and municipalities have already resumed as of Jan. 23.

Initially, a total of 264 cities and municipalities in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Metro Manila declared class suspensions after the Jan. 12 Taal Volcano eruption.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the activity in the Main Crater of Taal Volcano as of 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, has been characterized by “weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high” that drifted southwest.

“Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 224 tonnes/day,” it said.

Since 5 a.m. of January 23 until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, seven volcanic earthquakes were also plotted that registered at magnitudes M1.2-M2.7 with no felt event.

The Taal Volcano Network also recorded 486 volcanic earthquakes including four low-frequency earthquakes from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

“Such intense activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” the PHIVOLCS bulletin said.

Alert level 4 remains in effect over Taal Volcano, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days, according to PHIVOLCS.