NDRRMC: Reported fatalities due to “Paeng” now at 158

(Eagle News) — The number of reported fatalities due to “Paeng” has risen to 158.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, of the number, 63 fatalities were reported in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), 36 in Western Visayas and 33 in Calabarzon.

Of the 153 reported deaths, 123 have been verified.

The NDRRMC said damage to agriculture was pegged at P2.989 billion.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure was at P4.514 billion.

“Paeng” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on October 31.