NDRRMC puts magnitude 7 quake dead at 10, number of those injured rises to nearly 400

Affected families in northern Luzon now over 100k as strong aftershocks continue

This handout photo taken from the Facebook page of La Trinidad Municipal Police Station shows a rescue team at the site of a collapsed building in La Trinidad, in the province of Benguet on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines. – A 25-year-old construction worker in La Trinidad, the capital of the landlocked province Benguet, died when the three-storey building he was working on collapsed, police said. (Photo by Handout / La Trinidad Municipal Police Station / AFP) /

(Eagle News) – The death toll due to the July 27 magnitude 7 quake that rocked norther Luzon had risen to 10, with almost 400 persons reported injured.

The rise in casualties was reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in its latest report on August 1.

According to the NDRRMC, the number of affected families had also risen to 100,665 or 381,614 persons covering 11 provinces in three northern Luzon regions – Regions 1 and 2, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Of the 10 deaths, nine were reported in CAR, while the other one was in Region 1. The total number of those injured due to the quake had also risen to 394.

-Aftershocks continue-

The rising number of affected population came about as more aftershocks continued to be felt in Abra and other parts of northern Luzon.

On August 2, at 4:32 a.m. another strong aftershock was recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), with the epicenter located six kilometers southeast of Bucay, Abra.

On August 1, PHIVOLCS also recorded a magnitude 5.1 quake at 2:48 a.m.

The damage to infrastructure due to the strong quakes has risen to nearly P705 million, as of August 1.

PHIVOLCS earlier said that aftershocks due to the July 27 strong tremor could continue for weeks.

(Eagle News Service)