NCRPO orders relief of its drug enforcement unit personnel

(Eagle News)–The National Capital Region Police Office has ordered the relief of its entire drug enforcement unit.

The relief announced in a statement on Wednesday, April 29, came after one of the unit’s personnel, Patrolman Orlando Perez, was caught in the act of using a motorcycle that was seized as evidence during an anti-drug operation in Marikina City last April 5.

Perez reportedly did not declare the same as evidence and instead took it home for his personal use.

“All personnel of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, NCRPO will be relieved and reassigned to other NCRPO units,” the NCRPO said.

It added the personnel will also be subjected to drug tests today.

Earlier, the police said it was looking into Perez’s possible cohorts in the unit.

Authorities had said Perez is also facing both criminal and administrative charges.